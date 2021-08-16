  • August 16, 2021
Police clash with Talu Fah protesters near Bangkok’s Government House

Anti-government protest in front of the Government House in Bangkok on 14 October 2020. Photo: Milktea. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Police fired teargas and used water cannons this evening to break up protesters after they defied an order to disperse and tried to remove razor wire to get close to Government House in Bangkok.

The protesters, from the Talu Fah group and riding motorcycles, had gathered at the Victory Monument at about 4pm before moving toward Government House, via the Phyathai and Urupong roads, to reiterate their demand for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



