Police clash with Talu Fah protesters near Bangkok’s Government House







Police fired teargas and used water cannons this evening to break up protesters after they defied an order to disperse and tried to remove razor wire to get close to Government House in Bangkok.

The protesters, from the Talu Fah group and riding motorcycles, had gathered at the Victory Monument at about 4pm before moving toward Government House, via the Phyathai and Urupong roads, to reiterate their demand for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down.

By Thai PBS World






