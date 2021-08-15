  • August 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Defiant protesters clash…

Defiant protesters clash with police at Din Daeng intersection

Defiant protesters clash with police at Din Daeng intersection

Protesters clash with riot police and military. Photo: Walter van Kalken. CC BY-SA 2.5.



Young hard core anti-establishment protesters, many of them vocational students, clashed with crowd control police at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection again this evening (Sunday), as they tried to breach a wall of shipping containers and a police cordon blocking access to the out-bound side of Vibhavadi Rangsit highway.

These protesters did not join the three “car mob” convoys, organized by former red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar, Sombat Boonngarm-anong and the “Talu Fah” group, which were separately heading for the Ratchaprasong intersection, the Democracy Monument and Lat Phrao intersection, after travelling through the streets of Bangkok and Thonburi.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Police flush protesters with tear gas, rubber bullets, as clashes in Bangkok resume
Bangkok

Police flush protesters with tear gas, rubber...

August 13, 2021
Bangkok endures second day of street battles between police and protesters
Bangkok

Bangkok endures second day of street battles...

August 11, 2021
6 Policemen Injured, 6 Protesters Arrested in Bangkok
Bangkok

6 Policemen Injured, 6 Protesters Arrested in...

August 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.