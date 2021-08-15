  • August 15, 2021
Taliban ‘to Declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan From Kabul Presidential Palace’

Carpet salesmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Jana / Pixabay.



The Taliban has already taken control of all of Afghanistan’s border crossings, leaving the Kabul Airport as the only route out of the country.

Taliban insurgents have launched an offensive on Kabul, having surrounded the Afghan capital, the country’s Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the terrorists are entering the capital from all sides.

The Office of the President of Afghanistan has taken to Twitter to say that the country’s security and defence forces have the situation under control “in coordination with international partners”.

The tweet added that gunfire was heard in several remote areas of Kabul.

