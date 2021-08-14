  • August 14, 2021
Kabul residents uneasy as Taliban closes in on Afghan capital, slam Biden for withdrawing US troops

Kabul Downtown in Afghanistan. Photo: Brian Hillegas. CC BY 2.0.



With the militants reportedly just 50km (30 miles) from Kabul, the Afghan capital’s residents say they fear the city will fall. They blame the crisis on the country’s under-equipped military and the withdrawal of the US Army.

“Yes, for sure we are afraid of them, as the cities are falling day by day. The capital may also fall after some time,” one of the locals told RT’s Ruptly video agency.

A large-scale offensive by the Taliban in recent weeks has seen the radical Islamist group gaining control of around 60% of Afghanistan’s territory, with dozens of provincial capitals falling to the militants. On Friday, they captured Pol-e Alam, the main city of Logar province, which put them just 50km (30 miles) away from Kabul.

Full story: rt.com

RT



TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

