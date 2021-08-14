  • August 14, 2021
Chon Buri logs 13 COVID deaths, 1,254 cases

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.



CHON BURI: Another 13 Covid-19 deaths and 1,254 new cases were reported in this eastern province on Saturday as the rate of infections remained high.

The number of daily cases in the province has surpassed 1,000 since July 29.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



