Bangkok Hospital Pattaya now offering COVID vaccination services for eligible foreigners

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya in association with the Department of Disease Control and the Thai Ministry of Public Health are offering COVID-19 vaccination services (first dose) to foreign residents in Thailand.

These services are free of charge, with the following criteria:

• Non-Thai national

• Foreign residents aged 60 years and above OR

• Foreign residents (aged over 18): Pregnant women with gestational age at least 12 weeks or over OR

