  • August 13, 2021
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya now offering COVID vaccination services for eligible foreigners

A shipment of COVAX vaccines (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access). Photo: Ministerio de Salud Argentina. CC BY 4.0.



The following is a release from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya from their social media channels.

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya in association with the Department of Disease Control and the Thai Ministry of Public Health are offering COVID-19 vaccination services (first dose) to foreign residents in Thailand.

These services are free of charge, with the following criteria:

• Non-Thai national
• Foreign residents aged 60 years and above OR
• Foreign residents (aged over 18): Pregnant women with gestational age at least 12 weeks or over OR

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



