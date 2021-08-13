Police flush protesters with teargas, rubber bullets, as clashes in Bangkok resume
Foreign woman rescued from dangerous Phuket surf
PHUKET: Lifeguards at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay are urging all beachgoers to swim only between the red-yellow flags after a foreign woman was rescued from a dangerous rip current late yesterday afternoon (Aug 12).
The foreign woman was brought safely back to shore at about 5:45pm, one lifeguard at the beach, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News