  • August 13, 2021
Foreign woman rescued from dangerous Phuket surf

Yellow flag on the beach. Photo: Foundry (Pixabay),



PHUKET: Lifeguards at Surin Beach in Cherng Talay are urging all beachgoers to swim only between the red-yellow flags after a foreign woman was rescued from a dangerous rip current late yesterday afternoon (Aug 12).

The foreign woman was brought safely back to shore at about 5:45pm, one lifeguard at the beach, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News



