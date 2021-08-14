Protection for medics or impunity for govt: COVID amnesty bill under spotlight







The government is poised to declare one of its most controversial decrees under emergency law – one that would hand legal immunity to both COVID-19 health workers and those in charge of vaccine procurement.

While Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insists this so-called “amnesty decree” is designed to boost morale of health personnel working in the frontline, critics are not convinced.

By Thai PBS World





