  • August 14, 2021
Protection for medics or impunity for govt: COVID amnesty bill under spotlight

Acrylic shields installed at the hospital to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The government is poised to declare one of its most controversial decrees under emergency law – one that would hand legal immunity to both COVID-19 health workers and those in charge of vaccine procurement.

While Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insists this so-called “amnesty decree” is designed to boost morale of health personnel working in the frontline, critics are not convinced.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



