  • August 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 217 COVID fatalities,…

217 COVID fatalities, 22,086 cases reported on Saturday

217 COVID fatalities, 22,086 cases reported on Saturday

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



There were 217 more Covid-19 fatalities and 22,086 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

Of the new cases, 21,816 cases were among the general population and 270 were inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials
News

Chula-Baiya COVID-19 vaccine starts human trials

August 14, 2021
Protection for medics or impunity for govt: COVID amnesty bill under spotlight
News

Protection for medics or impunity for govt:...

August 14, 2021
Chon Buri logs 13 COVID deaths, 1,254 cases
Pattaya

Chon Buri logs 13 COVID deaths, 1,254...

August 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.