334 die post COVID-19 inoculation, 278 confirmed not linked to vaccine







A total of 334 people have died after they were inoculated against COVID-19, but posthumous tests have confirmed 278 cases were not linked to the vaccines, while the remaining cases are still being examined, according to Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, emergency health hazards and diseases of Disease Control Department today (Friday).

He disclosed that, by August 12th, 22.5 million doses of vaccines have been administered. These include 10.7 million doses of Sinovac inactivated virus vaccine, 9.68 million doses of AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine, 1.7 million doses of Sinopharm inactivated virus vaccine and 286,704 doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

