Thailand Will Receive 32.5 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine This Year







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Public Health Ministry has announced that Thailand will receive 32.5 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within the fourth quarter of this year.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Public Health Ministry had placed an order for 20 million doses with Pfizer as part of its vaccine procurement plan. In addition, Pfizer has also offered to send another 10 million doses to the country within this year. This, combined with the 2.5 million doses donated by the US will bring the total of Pfizer vaccines up to 32.5 million doses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





