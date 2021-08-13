COVID Cases Soar by 23,418 On Friday







BANGKOK, Aug 13 (TNA) – There was a new record high of 23,418 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours while the country logged 184 new fatalities from the disease over the same period.

Reporting the figures, the Public Health Ministry elaborated that the new cases comprised 23,030 cases among general people and 388 cases among prison inmates. The total cases in the country rose to 863,189.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





