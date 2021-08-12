Prayut advised to stop the export of AstraZeneca vaccine for use domestically
Record 22,782 New COVID Cases, 147 More Deaths On Thursday
Thailand logged 22,782 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, for a total of 839,771 cases since the pandemic started early last year.
The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the new cases comprised 22,407 cases among general population and 375 cases among prison inmates.
Official COVID-19 update in Thailand on Thursday
* 839,771 people infected (+22,782)
* 623,801 discharged from hospital (+23,649)
* 209,028 in hospital
* 6,942 deaths (+147)#newcases #coronavirus #COVID19 #ministryofpublichealth #update #โควิด19 #พบผู้ป่วยเพิ่ม #ข่าวด่วน pic.twitter.com/M1Uz7r0sfb
— NBT WORLD News (@NBTWORLDNews) August 12, 2021
The death toll was at 6,942 from the beginning of the pandemic early 2020.
-Thailand News (TN)