Record 22,782 New COVID Cases, 147 More Deaths On Thursday







Thailand logged 22,782 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, for a total of 839,771 cases since the pandemic started early last year.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the new cases comprised 22,407 cases among general population and 375 cases among prison inmates.

The death toll was at 6,942 from the beginning of the pandemic early 2020.

-Thailand News (TN)






