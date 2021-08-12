Prayut advised to stop the export of AstraZeneca vaccine for use domestically
Man arrested in Prachin Buri for ‘alternative vaccine’ scam
Technology Crime Suppression Division police have arrested a man for taking orders on Facebook for “alternative vaccines” against Covid-19, failing to deliver them and allegedly pocketing about 200,000 baht.
Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Khlaiklueng, the TCSD commander, said Thapakorn Kaewsri, 20, was detained on Tuesday in a hotel room in tambon Ko Somboon of Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST