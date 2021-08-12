Man arrested in Prachin Buri for ‘alternative vaccine’ scam







Technology Crime Suppression Division police have arrested a man for taking orders on Facebook for “alternative vaccines” against Covid-19, failing to deliver them and allegedly pocketing about 200,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Khlaiklueng, the TCSD commander, said Thapakorn Kaewsri, 20, was detained on Tuesday in a hotel room in tambon Ko Somboon of Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST





