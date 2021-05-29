  • May 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. 88 macaques saved…
88 macaques saved from exotic-food trade in Prachin Buri

Crab-eating macaque in Lopburi. Photo: Chris huh. CC BY-SA 3.0.

88 macaques saved from exotic-food trade in Prachin Buri



Thai police rescued dozens of monkeys that were sent abroad to be eaten. The macaques were crammed into 17 containers in the back of a pick-up truck in Prachinburi, eastern Thailand, on 27 May.

Officers stopped a Isuzu pickup truck believed to be stolen and with fake license plates and arrested driver Panupong Jusing, 25, on suspicion of smuggling protected animals.

Tragically, 14 of the monkeys had died during the journey to neighbouring Cambodia, where they were to be sold to illegal restaurants that cater to the large population of wealthy Chinese customers in the area. Eating monkeys is popular in parts of the Far East, where some people believe the animals have powerful medicinal qualities.

The monkeys that survived the ordeal are now being treated at a wildlife rescue centre in Nakhon Nayok province.

Thai police led by a team from the Crime Suppression Division and Anti-Corruption Division (CSD) in Prachinburi said they had been tracking the suspected smuggler for several weeks after gathering evidence that he had allegedly been delivering monkeys to foreign customers for consumption.

-Thailand News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prachin Buri: Man arrested for killing 2, injuring 2 in shooting spree
North

Prachin Buri: Man arrested for killing 2,...

May 9, 2021
Chinese Woman Arrested, Suspected of Smuggling Baby
Bangkok

Chinese Woman Arrested, Suspected of Smuggling Baby

May 7, 2021
Thai anti-establishment protester Parit still refusing food, being fed intravenously
News

Thai anti-establishment protester Parit still refusing food,...

March 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.