  • May 29, 2021
Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok now a ghost town

Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok. Photo: Ninara / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

Pak Khlong Talat flower market in Bangkok now a ghost town



Pak Khlong Talat market is well known as Thailand’s biggest market for fresh-cut flowers from across the country and from other parts of the world, such as the Netherlands. Any kind of flower you can imagine, from colourful orchids, lilies and jasmine, to Dutch roses and tulips and grandiose floral arrangements are available at wholesale and retail prices.

Since its closure on May 22nd, at the order of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the market has, however, become a ghost town, especially at night, when it used to be energetic and bustling with vendors, workers pushing push carts loaded with fresh-cut flowers being unloaded from trucks and customers looking for the freshest blooms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Tags:

TN

