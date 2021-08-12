  • August 12, 2021
Prayut advised to stop the export of AstraZeneca vaccine for use domestically

AstraZeneca COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha should exercise his powers under the National Security Act to force Siam BioScience, the local producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to suspend the export of the vaccine for three months and use those doses domestically instead, to contain the accelerating spread of COVID-19 infections in the country, said Dr. Manoon Leeechawengwong, a specialist in respiratory diseases at Vichaiyut Hospital, in his Facebook post today.

He pointed out that no lockdown measures, no matter how rigid they are, will stop the spread of the contagion because home has become the main breeding ground for the disease, as he suggests that the lockdown restrictions should be eased to allow some businesses to resume operations before the economy suffers even more damage.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



