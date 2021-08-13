Drug suspect shot dead, 3 arrested in Buri Ram







BURI RAM: A 24-year-old man was shot dead and three other people arrested during a clash with police in Prakhon Chai district on Friday, and 8,000 methamphetamine pills and 200 grammes of crystal meth seized.

Thaweechai Songsee, 24, of tambon Khok Ma in Prakhon Chai district, was killed by a gunshot wound to his body in a rice field in tambon Salaeng Thon of this district, Pol Capt Wan Sae Tang, a duty-officer at Prakhon Chai police station, said.

