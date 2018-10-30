Road in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai
North

Over 14 Million Methamphetamine Pills Seized in Thai North

By TN / October 30, 2018

CHIANG RAI, OCT 29 (TNA) – Thai authorities have seized a large haul of over 14 million tablets of methamphetamine, known in Thai as YABA, from a suspected trafficking group near Myanmar border in the northernmost province of Chiang Rai.

In a coordinated operation by army troops, military ranger and naval force officers, the two pick-up trucks were spotted on a highway in Wiang Kaen district Sunday night.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

