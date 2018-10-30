Over 14 Million Methamphetamine Pills Seized in Thai North





CHIANG RAI, OCT 29 (TNA) – Thai authorities have seized a large haul of over 14 million tablets of methamphetamine, known in Thai as YABA, from a suspected trafficking group near Myanmar border in the northernmost province of Chiang Rai.

In a coordinated operation by army troops, military ranger and naval force officers, the two pick-up trucks were spotted on a highway in Wiang Kaen district Sunday night.

TNA

