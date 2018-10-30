Over 14 Million Methamphetamine Pills Seized in Thai North

CHIANG RAI, OCT 29 (TNA) – Thai authorities have seized a large haul of over 14 million tablets of methamphetamine, known in Thai as YABA, from a suspected trafficking group near Myanmar border in the northernmost province of Chiang Rai.
In a coordinated operation by army troops, military ranger and naval force officers, the two pick-up trucks were spotted on a highway in Wiang Kaen district Sunday night.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.