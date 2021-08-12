Law bans toxic sunscreen destroying corals







BANGKOK (NNT) -Thailand has announced laws on coral- damaging suncreen in national parks. Violators could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

The Royal Gazette published an announcement made by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on banning sunscreens containing toxic compounds, that contribute to the deterioration of the ecosystem and coral reefs, coral lavae, obstruction of reproduction of the reefs and cause coral bleaching in the sea, according to academic findings.

The banned sunscreens consist of those containing Oxybenzone (Benzophenone-3, BP-3), Octinoxate (Ethylhexyl methoxycinnarate), 4-Methylbenzylid Camphor (4MBC) and Butylparaben.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: suchanee rungmueanporn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





