  • August 12, 2021
Law bans toxic sunscreen destroying corals

Law bans toxic sunscreen destroying corals

Underwater photo of coral and fish from diving sites around Koh Tao. Photo: Amada44.



BANGKOK (NNT) -Thailand has announced laws on coral- damaging suncreen in national parks. Violators could face a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

The Royal Gazette published an announcement made by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on banning sunscreens containing toxic compounds, that contribute to the deterioration of the ecosystem and coral reefs, coral lavae, obstruction of reproduction of the reefs and cause coral bleaching in the sea, according to academic findings.

The banned sunscreens consist of those containing Oxybenzone (Benzophenone-3, BP-3), Octinoxate (Ethylhexyl methoxycinnarate), 4-Methylbenzylid Camphor (4MBC) and Butylparaben.

