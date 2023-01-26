Foreign Man’s Girlfriend Reportedly Jumps to Death at Pattaya Condominium

Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port. Photo: kafleg / Pxhere. CC0.









A Thai woman reportedly jumped to her death from a condominium balcony early this morning, January 26th. Pattaya Police suspected that the woman might have been intoxicated and upset with her foreign boyfriend before deciding to take her own life.

At 1:30 AM, Pattaya police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers were alerted to an alleged suicide at a condominium located on South Pattaya Road in Soi 24 in the Banglamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

