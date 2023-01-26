Two rescue workers arrested in possession of five suspect defibrillators

January 26, 2023 TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

High-rise buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels.




Two freelance rescue workers have been arrested by Thai police on theft charges. Five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were found in their possession during a raid on a house in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district on Thursday.

One of the suspects, 37-year old Rungroj, reportedly told the police that he used to work as a freelance rescue worker and had seen AEDs being installed at several public places.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



