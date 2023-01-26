Two rescue workers arrested in possession of five suspect defibrillators









Two freelance rescue workers have been arrested by Thai police on theft charges. Five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were found in their possession during a raid on a house in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district on Thursday.

One of the suspects, 37-year old Rungroj, reportedly told the police that he used to work as a freelance rescue worker and had seen AEDs being installed at several public places.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

