Thai police warned ‘drunk’ Taiwanese actress









Bangkok police say they did not extort money from a Taiwanese actress, who they say appeared drunk, but warned her about illegal possession of a vapouriser before letting her go during a New Year checkpoint stop.

Pol Maj Gen Samroeng Suanthong, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, was responding on Thursday to claims by Charlene An that she had to pay 27,000 baht for her release during a lengthy standoff in which officers told her that her visa was not valid.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

