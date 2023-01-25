Defibrillators stolen from police traffic booths in Bangkok

January 25, 2023 TN
Police kiosk in Thanon Phaya Thai, Bangkok

Police booth in Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok. Photo: song songroov.




Thieves have made off with 27 defibrillators kept at police traffic control kiosks throughout the capital city for use during medical emergencies.

Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said on Wednesday that 262 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were donated by the Thai Red Cross Society to the Royal Thai Police under a memorandum of understanding signed on Aug 25, 2021.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



