Police Ask Court to Revoke Bail for Chinese Businessman Tuhao’s Wife









BANGKOK, Jan 25 (TNA) – National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered investigators to seek the revocation of bail for Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant, wife of Chinese businessman Chaiyanat aka Tuhao as she was found to have been interfering with evidence and threatening a witness.

However, the court decided not to revoke her bail. Investigators will closely monitor the suspect and will ask the court to cancel the bail granted to her immediately if she interferes with evidence.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





