Tuhao’s wife nabbed in Bangkok, faces money-laundering charges









Police have arrested the police colonel wife of alleged Chinese triad leader Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who is accused of involvement in the drug trade, and six other people in Bangkok.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), armed with warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court, raided a condominium unit in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon to arrest Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





