December 24, 2022

Tuhao’s wife nabbed in Bangkok, faces money-laundering charges

8 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok

Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok.




Police have arrested the police colonel wife of alleged Chinese triad leader Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who is accused of involvement in the drug trade, and six other people in Bangkok.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), armed with warrants issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court, raided a condominium unit in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon to arrest Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant.

