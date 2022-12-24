TAT confirms New Year activities NOT canceled nationwide as reports of tourists canceling hotel bookings rise









The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed they have NOT canceled New Year activities. More than 3.14 million tourists are expected to join in events which will generate at least 11.2 billion baht.

The TAT governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn stated to the press, “There is NO cancelation order or any change on activities for the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023’ which will be held by the TAT together with private operators. Any order would be issued by the Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

