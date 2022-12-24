December 24, 2022

TAT confirms New Year activities NOT canceled nationwide as reports of tourists canceling hotel bookings rise

8 hours ago TN
Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Christmas tree and New Year lights in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: GFDL / Wikimedia Commons.




The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed they have NOT canceled New Year activities. More than 3.14 million tourists are expected to join in events which will generate at least 11.2 billion baht.

The TAT governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn stated to the press, “There is NO cancelation order or any change on activities for the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023’ which will be held by the TAT together with private operators. Any order would be issued by the Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



