December 23, 2022

Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

3 hours ago TN
Red and Green Fireworks in Thailand

Red and Green Fireworks in Thailand. Photo: Natthawut Kulnirundorn.




Pattaya Municipality has announced the cancellation of fireworks planned as part of its New Year countdown activities from Dec 29-31. The city did not give reasons for the change in plans.

However, a number of organisations in recent days have announced cancellations or modifications of year-end celebrations. Many have said they made the decisions out of respect for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who remains unconscious in hospital after collapsing in Nakhon Ratchasima on Dec 15.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

