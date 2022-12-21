Pattaya Makes Preparations for New Year’s Countdown









BANGKOK (NNT) – Pattaya has hosted a meeting to discuss preparations for its upcoming three-day “Countdown Festival” at the end of the month.

Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches said the city has tasked all relevant local units with preparing equipment and personnel to prevent major roads from becoming congested while accommodating an influx of revelers taking part in New Year’s celebrations throughout the city. The move comes following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





