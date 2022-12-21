December 21, 2022

Pattaya Makes Preparations for New Year’s Countdown

6 hours ago TN
Spectacular fireworks

Spectacular fireworks during New year. Photo: bernardoruas (Pixabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – Pattaya has hosted a meeting to discuss preparations for its upcoming three-day “Countdown Festival” at the end of the month.

Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches said the city has tasked all relevant local units with preparing equipment and personnel to prevent major roads from becoming congested while accommodating an influx of revelers taking part in New Year’s celebrations throughout the city. The move comes following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

