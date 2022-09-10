Pattaya mayor invites public to join cannabis festival at Central Pattaya mall from today to September 11th









The cannabis festival, “CISW Cann Festival 2022,” is now taking place at the Central Pattaya shopping mall from today to September 11th.

The festival is, of course, about “cannabis” that has just been legalized specifically for medical use only. It is made possible with the collaboration of the Central Pattaya shopping mall that generously let the organizer, “CISW Green World Company,” borrow the space to hold the event.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

