September 10, 2022

Pattaya mayor invites public to join cannabis festival at Central Pattaya mall from today to September 11th

17 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Marijuana buds inside a glass jar. Photo: Elsa Olofsson / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The cannabis festival, “CISW Cann Festival 2022,” is now taking place at the Central Pattaya shopping mall from today to September 11th.

The festival is, of course, about “cannabis” that has just been legalized specifically for medical use only. It is made possible with the collaboration of the Central Pattaya shopping mall that generously let the organizer, “CISW Green World Company,” borrow the space to hold the event.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



