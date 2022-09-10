Chiang Mai residents call time on late-night drinkers









CHIANG MAI: People living along Chang Moi Road in Muang district have vented their frustration over local nightspots operating into the early hours of the morning and apparent lack of police action despite repeated complaints.

Residents of the area on Saturday submitted a video of people gathering outside an entertainment venue late at night. The street hosts seven such venues, which attract young patrons looking for after-hours service as they stay open until 3 or 4am — beyond the legal closing time of 2am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

