September 10, 2022

Thai National Flag ‘Flying Half-Mast’ for Late UK Monarch

16 hours ago TN
Thai national flag flying half-mast for mourning to HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana at Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak in Bangkok

Thai national flag flying half-mast at Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak in Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has ordered that the national flag be lowered to half-mast at all government agencies and state-owned businesses for three days in remembrance of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

This morning (Sept 9), the Thai national flag at Government House was lowered to mourn the late British monarch.

Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the Thai government and its citizens are profoundly grieved by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was admired and revered by people worldwide.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Thai Government Expresses Condolences on Late Queen Elizabeth II

2 days ago TN
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England

Queen Elizabeth II of England dies at age 96

2 days ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

Woman gives birth in truck stuck on flooded road in Rayong

16 hours ago TN
Thai national flag flying half-mast for mourning to HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana at Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak in Bangkok

Thai National Flag ‘Flying Half-Mast’ for Late UK Monarch

16 hours ago TN
Beer bar in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai residents call time on late-night drinkers

17 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Pattaya mayor invites public to join cannabis festival at Central Pattaya mall from today to September 11th

17 hours ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Newborn baby found deceased at Phuket temple

17 hours ago TN