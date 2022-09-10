Thai National Flag ‘Flying Half-Mast’ for Late UK Monarch









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has ordered that the national flag be lowered to half-mast at all government agencies and state-owned businesses for three days in remembrance of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

This morning (Sept 9), the Thai national flag at Government House was lowered to mourn the late British monarch.

Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the Thai government and its citizens are profoundly grieved by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was admired and revered by people worldwide.

