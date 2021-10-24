Turkey to declare US, 9 other ambassadors ‘persona non grata’ after call for release of jailed opposition figure: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he instructed the foreign minister to declare 10 ambassadors, including Washington’s envoy, ‘persona non grata’ over a rare joint statement urging release of a jailed opposition figure.
The move was announced by Turkey’s president during a public speech on Saturday.
“I gave the necessary instructions to our foreign minister, I said that you will handle the denunciation of the 10 ambassadors as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.
Full story: rt.com
RT