October 24, 2021

Turkey to declare US, 9 other ambassadors ‘persona non grata’ after call for release of jailed opposition figure: Erdogan

1 hour ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip-ErDOGan

Turkish PM Recep Tayyip-ErDOGan. Photo: Youtube.




Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he instructed the foreign minister to declare 10 ambassadors, including Washington’s envoy, ‘persona non grata’ over a rare joint statement urging release of a jailed opposition figure.

The move was announced by Turkey’s president during a public speech on Saturday.

“I gave the necessary instructions to our foreign minister, I said that you will handle the denunciation of the 10 ambassadors as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.

Full story: rt.com

RT

