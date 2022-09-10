September 10, 2022

Woman gives birth in truck stuck on flooded road in Rayong

16 hours ago TN
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Philip Roeland / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




A doctor and nurses from Klaeng district hospital in Thailand’s Rayong province helped a pregnant woman give birth to a healthy baby on a pickup truck, which was marooned in heavy flooding in front of the hospital last night.

A medic said that the truck could not get to the hospital in time, because the access road was heavily flooded, so the medical staff decided to perform the delivery on the truck, which was parked at the roadside.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



