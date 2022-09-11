September 11, 2022

Efforts Continue to Chase 100 Wild Elephants from Farmland

13 hours ago TN
Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Dr Helena Shaverdo, Vienna.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Sept 9 (TNA) – Officials, rescue workers and villagers joined forces to scare away about 100 wild elephants from the farmland of the Khao Pradu community in Khon Buri district.

More than 50 park rangers, forest protection workers, rescue workers and villagers launched their operation to push about 100 wild elephants back to the Thap Lan National Park as the pachyderms had fed on the farmland and the Khao Pradu community forest in the northeastern province since Sept 5.

