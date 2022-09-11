Efforts Continue to Chase 100 Wild Elephants from Farmland









NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Sept 9 (TNA) – Officials, rescue workers and villagers joined forces to scare away about 100 wild elephants from the farmland of the Khao Pradu community in Khon Buri district.

More than 50 park rangers, forest protection workers, rescue workers and villagers launched their operation to push about 100 wild elephants back to the Thap Lan National Park as the pachyderms had fed on the farmland and the Khao Pradu community forest in the northeastern province since Sept 5.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





