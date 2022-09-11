Bangkok warned of more rain Sunday night









City Hall is warning residents in the capital of more rain to come on Sunday night, even as some districts in the northern and eastern parts of Bangkok remained under water from an overnight downpour.

Clear skies were seen over the capital on Sunday morning, but dark clouds were expected to return later in the day as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) posted a warning message that rain is expected to blanket the city once more from 7pm-midnight.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





