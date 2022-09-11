September 11, 2022

Bangkok warned of more rain Sunday night

13 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok. Photo: arcibald / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




City Hall is warning residents in the capital of more rain to come on Sunday night, even as some districts in the northern and eastern parts of Bangkok remained under water from an overnight downpour.

Clear skies were seen over the capital on Sunday morning, but dark clouds were expected to return later in the day as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) posted a warning message that rain is expected to blanket the city once more from 7pm-midnight.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Flooded street in Bangkok

Many cars submerged in underground condominium parking lot in Bang Khen

13 hours ago TN
Khlong Nung in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani

Rangsit municipality on evacuation alert as canal overflows cause heavy flooding

3 days ago TN
Floods in Lat Krabang, Bangkok

BMA Issues Flood Warnings After Heavy Rain and High Tide

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street in Bangkok

Many cars submerged in underground condominium parking lot in Bang Khen

13 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Bangkok warned of more rain Sunday night

13 hours ago TN
Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Efforts Continue to Chase 100 Wild Elephants from Farmland

13 hours ago TN
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

Woman gives birth in truck stuck on flooded road in Rayong

2 days ago TN
Thai national flag flying half-mast for mourning to HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana at Bangkok Bus Terminal Chatuchak in Bangkok

Thai National Flag ‘Flying Half-Mast’ for Late UK Monarch

2 days ago TN