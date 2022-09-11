Many cars submerged in underground condominium parking lot in Bang Khen









About 30 cars parked in the underground parking lot of a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district were flooded after water gushed into the basement last night during heavy rain.

Employees of the condominium said that the water in the parking lot was about two metres deep and that they were trying to pump it out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

