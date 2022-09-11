September 11, 2022

Many cars submerged in underground condominium parking lot in Bang Khen

Flooded street in Bangkok

Flooded street in Bangkok. Photo: Youtube.




About 30 cars parked in the underground parking lot of a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district were flooded after water gushed into the basement last night during heavy rain.

Employees of the condominium said that the water in the parking lot was about two metres deep and that they were trying to pump it out.

