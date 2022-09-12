Seven arrested, meth, ecstasy seized in Nakhon Ratchasima









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large quantity of drugs, mainly methamphetamine and ecstasy, was seized and seven suspects arrested by police in Bua Lai district on Saturday.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, the Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner, said the action followed reports from informants that drugs smuggled across the Mekong river to Thailand would be delivered to Bangkok along the Mitrapap Highway, through Nakhon Ratchasima.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

