September 12, 2022

Seven arrested, meth, ecstasy seized in Nakhon Ratchasima

5 hours ago TN
Ya Ba tablets

Ya Ba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Photo: Octahedron80 / พีรพล อนุตรโสตถิ์ (journalist).




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large quantity of drugs, mainly methamphetamine and ecstasy, was seized and seven suspects arrested by police in Bua Lai district on Saturday.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, the Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner, said the action followed reports from informants that drugs smuggled across the Mekong river to Thailand would be delivered to Bangkok along the Mitrapap Highway, through Nakhon Ratchasima.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Field near the Bangkok-Khon Kaen road in Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Efforts Continue to Chase 100 Wild Elephants from Farmland

1 day ago TN
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

Businessman arrested in Khon Kaen for spa tub-murder of estranged wife’s lover

3 days ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Nephew of Former minister Charged with Rape

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded road in Thailand

Warning of flash floods due to isolated heavy rain in most parts of the country this week

3 hours ago TN
Dengue clinical trials at Ratchaburi hospital in Thailand

Health authorities caution against dengue during rainy season

3 hours ago TN
Tourists take smiling selfies on Death Railway, on the famous River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi

Sky Walk attraction in Kanchanaburi temporarily closed one day after its official opening

3 hours ago TN
Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan

No Impacts of Taiwan Ending Free Visas: Tourism Sector

4 hours ago TN
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Suspect robbed convenience store in Wichit twice in three hours

4 hours ago TN