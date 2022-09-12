Families of Mountain B club fire victims urge DSI to look into case as they claim little progress made









Families of the Mountain B nightclub fire victims gathered to petition the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to look into the case, as they were reportedly dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation.

The gathering of the mourning families accompanied by a famous lawyer, Ronnarong Kaewpetch, took place Monday morning, September 12th, in front of the DSI Operation Center Region 2 in Sattahip district to call for justice for their departed or injured loved ones who had fallen victim to the Mountain B club inferno that killed 23 people as of September 12th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

