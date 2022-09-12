September 12, 2022

Coastal Pumps Drain Bangkok, Samut Prakan Floodwater at Full Capacity

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province. photo: Ahoerstemeier.




SAMUT PRAKAN, Sept 12 (TNA) – Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, ordered the full-scale operation of nine coastal pump stations to drain floodwater from Bangkok and Samut Prakan province into the Gulf of Thailand.

Mr Prapit said that his department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration were coordinating flood drainage and for the time being the department operated four pump stations around the clock to keep deluges in Bangkok’s waterways at controllable levels.

