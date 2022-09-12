Coastal Pumps Drain Bangkok, Samut Prakan Floodwater at Full Capacity









SAMUT PRAKAN, Sept 12 (TNA) – Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, ordered the full-scale operation of nine coastal pump stations to drain floodwater from Bangkok and Samut Prakan province into the Gulf of Thailand.

Mr Prapit said that his department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration were coordinating flood drainage and for the time being the department operated four pump stations around the clock to keep deluges in Bangkok’s waterways at controllable levels.

