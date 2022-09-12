Suspect robbed convenience store in Wichit twice in three hours









The Wichit Police was notified of the incident early this morning (September 12th) at 1:40 A.M. at a convenience store on Sakdidet – Ao Makham Road in the Wichit sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

Wichit Police told the Phuket Express that they arrived at the scene and checked CCTV footage after staffers told police that a suspect used a knife to force a female staffer to take out money from a cash machine, for a total of 654 Baht. The suspect put the knife on the counter while collecting money.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





