September 12, 2022

Suspect robbed convenience store in Wichit twice in three hours

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




The Wichit Police was notified of the incident early this morning (September 12th) at 1:40 A.M. at a convenience store on Sakdidet – Ao Makham Road in the Wichit sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

Wichit Police told the Phuket Express that they arrived at the scene and checked CCTV footage after staffers told police that a suspect used a knife to force a female staffer to take out money from a cash machine, for a total of 654 Baht. The suspect put the knife on the counter while collecting money.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



