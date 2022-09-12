September 12, 2022

No Impacts of Taiwan Ending Free Visas: Tourism Sector

Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan

Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan. Photo: Heeheemalu. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Sept 12 (TNA) – Although Taiwan ends free visas for Thais, there will not be any impact on Thai travelers because most of them go to Japan, according to the tourism sector.

According to Taiwan’s newly announced list of countries eligible for its free visas on Sept 5, Thailand is among many countries that lose their free Taiwanese visa privilege from Sept 12 onwards.

