August 22, 2022

Skeleton found near viewpoint in Wichit

20 hours ago TN
A house in Wichit town, Phuket

A house in Wichit town, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




A skeleton was found near a viewpoint in Wichit yesterday afternoon (August 20th).

The Wichit Police was notified of the skeleton at 5:45 P.M. from a local resident near the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Road near the Khao Khad Viewpoint in Wichit, Mueang Phuket.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the male skeleton covered with a cloth.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



