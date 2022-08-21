Skeleton found near viewpoint in Wichit









A skeleton was found near a viewpoint in Wichit yesterday afternoon (August 20th).

The Wichit Police was notified of the skeleton at 5:45 P.M. from a local resident near the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Road near the Khao Khad Viewpoint in Wichit, Mueang Phuket.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the male skeleton covered with a cloth.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

