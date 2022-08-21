Intoxicated woman bites off part of a tourist’s ear on a baht bus in Pattaya









A Thai-American tourist was rushed to a local hospital after reportedly being bitten on his ear by a Thai intoxicated woman at the intersection of the Second Road, South Pattaya, in Banglamung district on Saturday evening, August 20th.

Pattaya City police arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a Thai woman who reportedly jumped on a Songthaew and attacked a male tourist by punching his mouth, giving him a headlock, and biting off a portion of his ear before swallowing it.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

