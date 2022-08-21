Intoxicated woman bites off part of a tourist’s ear on a baht bus in Pattaya
A Thai-American tourist was rushed to a local hospital after reportedly being bitten on his ear by a Thai intoxicated woman at the intersection of the Second Road, South Pattaya, in Banglamung district on Saturday evening, August 20th.
Pattaya City police arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a Thai woman who reportedly jumped on a Songthaew and attacked a male tourist by punching his mouth, giving him a headlock, and biting off a portion of his ear before swallowing it.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.