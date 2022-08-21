August 22, 2022

Accident at Skytrain Station in Bangkok caused by overcrowding

BTS Skytrain station at Night

BTS Skytrain station and traffic jam in Bangkok. Photo: Pexels.




BTS Skytrain released a statement regarding a reported malfunctioned escalator at BTS Surasak station on Saturday evening, August 20th, which injured nearly 30 people, stating that the accident was not caused by a malfunction but by overcrowding at the escalator.

Online footage that was shared widely on social media captures the moment when a large number of passengers were seen taking the escalator up to the Surasak Station to use the Skytrain service during heavy rain as of 6:38 PM. on Saturday, but some people at the top of the escalator seemed to lose their balance and caused others behind them to stumble and fall on top of one another.

By Nop Meechukhun
