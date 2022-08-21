Accident at Skytrain Station in Bangkok caused by overcrowding









BTS Skytrain released a statement regarding a reported malfunctioned escalator at BTS Surasak station on Saturday evening, August 20th, which injured nearly 30 people, stating that the accident was not caused by a malfunction but by overcrowding at the escalator.

Online footage that was shared widely on social media captures the moment when a large number of passengers were seen taking the escalator up to the Surasak Station to use the Skytrain service during heavy rain as of 6:38 PM. on Saturday, but some people at the top of the escalator seemed to lose their balance and caused others behind them to stumble and fall on top of one another.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

