August 22, 2022

Cannabis Amendment Bill Ready for Second Reading

20 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Thai Parliament, House of Representatives. Photo by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed the completion of the bill to amend existing cannabis and hemp regulations that will undergo a second reading in the House of Representatives this week.

The minister reiterated that the decriminalization of cannabis was intended to allow for its medical, not recreational, usage and for the herb to become an economic crop in order to bring in additional revenue.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

