August 21, 2022

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

18 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




All roads leading to the office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha are closed to all vehicles – at least until Wednesday – as police expect a large number of protesters to approach Government House.

Nang Loeng police station on Sunday declared the ban on vehicles entering sections of Phitsanulok, Rama V and Luk Luang roads, as well as Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue, from Sunday at least until Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



