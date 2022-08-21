August 21, 2022

Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani

22 mins ago
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Police have smashed a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani province, arresting at least five suspects, seizing 3.4 million methamphetamine tablets and impounding 15 million baht in assets, in an operation which has been running since mid-July, according to Pol Lt-Gen Jiraphat Phumichit, commissioner of the First Region Provincial Police Bureau.

He said today (Sunday) that the gang used a car, disguised as a school vehicle, to transport methamphetamine from Thailand’s northern provinces to a warehouse in Pathum Thani, before it was transported to the southernmost provinces for smuggling out of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



