Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani









Police have smashed a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani province, arresting at least five suspects, seizing 3.4 million methamphetamine tablets and impounding 15 million baht in assets, in an operation which has been running since mid-July, according to Pol Lt-Gen Jiraphat Phumichit, commissioner of the First Region Provincial Police Bureau.

He said today (Sunday) that the gang used a car, disguised as a school vehicle, to transport methamphetamine from Thailand’s northern provinces to a warehouse in Pathum Thani, before it was transported to the southernmost provinces for smuggling out of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





