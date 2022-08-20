Couple stabbed to death at mall in Pathum Thani









A couple were stabbed to death at a shopping mall in Thailand’s Pathum Thani province this afternoon (Saturday), following a heated argument and a brawl with the owner of a beauty salon, according to the Facebook page of the Ruamkatanyu Volunteer Association.

The couple and their 5-year-old child arrived at the mall and the mother went into a beauty salon, while her husband and their child went shopping.

By Thai PBS World

