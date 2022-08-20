August 21, 2022

Couple stabbed to death at mall in Pathum Thani

1 day ago TN
Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani. Photo: Olga Ozik / Pixabay.




A couple were stabbed to death at a shopping mall in Thailand’s Pathum Thani province this afternoon (Saturday), following a heated argument and a brawl with the owner of a beauty salon, according to the Facebook page of the Ruamkatanyu Volunteer Association.

The couple and their 5-year-old child arrived at the mall and the mother went into a beauty salon, while her husband and their child went shopping.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

18 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani

21 mins ago TN
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to reopen September 12 after 3-year renovation

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

All roads to PM Prayut’s office in Bangkok blocked ahead of major rallies

18 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Thai police smash a major drug trafficking gang in Pathum Thani

21 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Thai Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Rohypnol Sales

23 mins ago TN
Central Pattaya during daylight hours

Two men fall into deep well in Pattaya after cover breaks, one killed

24 hours ago TN
Herb balls massage in Thailand

Local massage vendors in Phuket protest over foreign investors allegedly operating shops at much lower prices

24 hours ago TN