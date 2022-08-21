August 21, 2022

Thai Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Rohypnol Sales

24 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies have been instructed to crack down on manufacturers and vendors who illegally produce or sell Rohypnol in order to help prevent drug abuse among teenagers.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about illegal Rohypnol sales on online platforms and has instructed authorities to address the issue. He requested that the Royal Thai Police collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to track down drug sources and suppress criminal activity on online platforms.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

