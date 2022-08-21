Thai Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Rohypnol Sales









BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies have been instructed to crack down on manufacturers and vendors who illegally produce or sell Rohypnol in order to help prevent drug abuse among teenagers.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about illegal Rohypnol sales on online platforms and has instructed authorities to address the issue. He requested that the Royal Thai Police collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to track down drug sources and suppress criminal activity on online platforms.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





